CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa — An annual report on mental illness and access to care gives Iowa high marks, ranking it sixth among the states.
The new ranking comes as candidates for governor battle over the adequacy of the state’s efforts to meet the mental health needs of Iowans.
Gov. Kim Reynolds has been touting comprehensive mental health legislation unanimously approved by lawmakers earlier this year. It called for an expansion of services, including the addition of six regional “access centers” that would provide assistance to people with mental health crises but who do not require hospitalization.
In addition, she signed an executive order creating a Children’s Mental Health Board and strengthened mental health services provided by the state’s managed care providers.
“Gov. Reynolds wants to create the best mental health care system in America,” campaign spokesman Pat Garrett said.
Reynolds called the new mental health plan a road map for developing a more complete and robust mental health system for Iowa.
Reynolds may have the road map, but her Democratic challenger Fred Hubbell said it lacks the funding necessary it implement the changes under the GOP budget.
His campaign cited an Iowa Poll that found 73 percent of Iowa adults believed the state’s mental health system is in crisis and pointed out that in March 2018, Reynolds cut the Department of Human Services budget by $4.3 million.
“These cuts compounded the problem as access to mental health care for thousands of Iowans, particularly those living in rural communities, was already being threatened,” Hubbell spokeswoman Emilie Simons said.
Mental Health America, a 109-year-old community-based not-for-profit, ranked Iowa based on 15 measures including the number of adults and children with mental illness, dependence on drugs and alcohol, and adults who did not receive treatment, who report unmet needs or lack insurance coverage.
According its annual report, Iowa’s top 10 ranking indicates a lower prevalence of mental illness and higher rates of access to care. Iowa has shown improvement, moving up from 13th in 2011 and seventh in 2014.
Massachusetts received the top rating from Mental Health America followed by South Dakota, Minnesota, Vermont and Connecticut.
But Mental Health America cautioned against reading too much into the report.
“Just because you rank high doesn’t mean you are necessarily doing well,” spokeswoman Theresa Nguyen said.
The rankings show how states are doing relative to each other, she noted.
“So just because Iowa is doing better doesn’t mean it is doing well,” she said.
The governor understands there’s still room for improvement, Garrett said.
“While Iowa saw progress this year, Gov. Reynolds understands that there’s much more work to be done to help the vulnerable Iowans who rely on this care,” Garrett said.
In addition to the regional centers, House File 2456 also calls for “assertive community treatment” to help people with mental illness stay on their medication and in treatment so they don’t need hospitalization. The bill changes commitment rules and encourages the development of subacute care for patients released from hospital care, but who need assistance to prevent a subsequent hospitalization.
Hubbell has proposed investing in community-based treatment, including adding 50 to 75 long-term care beds, establishing a new youth mental health system and investing in diversion and substance abuse programs, Simons said.