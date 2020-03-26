Reynolds: Iowa cities, counties don’t have authority to issue COVID-19 shelter-at-home orders

JOHNSTON, Iowa -- Local officials do not have the authority to issue shelter-at-home orders for their communities, Gov. Kim Reynolds said Thursday, likely ending local debates over whether to take a step seen as drastic but by some as necessary.

This is a new direction since Monday, when Reynolds said at a news conference that local officials could take such action if they felt it right for their communities.

“We are working with the Attorney General’s Office and looking at the statute, and right now it appears they do not have the authority to issue a shelter-in-place order,” Reynolds said Thursday. “That is why we are reaching out to communities on a daily level to walk through with them the metrics we are using to talk them through why we do not think it is necessary to issue a shelter-in-place at this point.”

It is not clear why the different message came out Monday. But her message Thursday cleared up confusion for leaders in Linn and Johnson counties who had been grappling with not only whether it was right to enact an order restricting people from leaving home except for essential needs and services, as a number of other states have done, but if it was legal.