DES MOINES — The state is compiling damage estimates and expects soon to submit applications to the federal government seeking a presidential disaster declaration for parts of Iowa hit hard by storms earlier this year, Gov. Kim Reynolds said Monday.
Reynolds said areas of Iowa hit by flashing flooding in June already are in line to receive federal help to repair and rebuild some public infrastructure, such as roads and bridges.
“I think we’re really close on individual assistance, and that will really have a big impact on a lot of Iowans. We’re going to check on where we’re at today,” Reynolds told reporters.
To qualify for federal grants and low-interest loans for individuals who sustained losses to homes and businesses, state disaster agencies must show damage reached significant levels when flooding and severe weather hit several areas in June.
Damage assessments still are being collected for tornado damage in Marshalltown, Pella and Bondurant earlier this month.
“They’re taking a look at everything we need to do to make sure we qualify to get the additional resources into the state of Iowa,” Reynolds told reporters. “We just want to make sure that we’re doing it right and capturing the information so we qualify.”
Reynolds already has issued state disaster proclamations for many of areas affected by severe weather. Most recently, the governor issued a disaster proclamation for Marion County in response to severe storms and tornadoes July 19. The governor’s proclamation allows state resources to be used to respond to and recover from the effects of severe weather. It also activates the Iowa Individual Assistance Grant Program for qualifying residents, along with the Disaster Case Management Program.
The Individual Assistance Grant Program provides grants of up to $5,000 for households with incomes up to 200 percent of the federal poverty level or a maximum annual income of $41,560 for a family of three. Grants are available for home or car repairs, replacement of clothing or food and temporary housing expenses.