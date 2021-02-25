Reynolds: Iowa vaccinations will rise as more doses arrive

JOHNSTON, Iowa (AP) — Gov. Kim Reynolds said Thursday that she’s optimistic vaccinations of Iowans will accelerate due to the impending authorization of a new one-dose coronavirus vaccine and increased deliveries of the two-shot varieties.

Speaking at her weekly news conference, Reynolds said 19.2% of eligible Iowans have received at least one dose of a vaccine, and nearly 53% of residents 65 and older have had a first dose.

Reynolds credited the federal government for increasing the production and delivery of vaccines to states.

“I’m cautiously optimistic that the progress we’re seeing now will only continue and I do appreciate the partnership of the federal government in making this possible," she said.

She projected that by next week, 70% of first responders, health care workers in hospitals, K-12 teachers and staff and childcare workers will have received at least one dose.

By mid-March, she expects 70% of Iowans 65 and older to have received at least a first dose.