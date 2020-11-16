Reynolds issues face mask requirement as Iowa’s COVID surge continues

Summary of enhanced public health measures

Effective Tuesday, Nov. 17 at 12:01 a.m. until Thursday, Dec. 10 at 11:59 p.m.

Mask Use: Indoor spaces open to the public and state executive branch buildings

• Masks required when individuals are within 6 feet of one another for 15 minutes or longer with certain exceptions

Gathering Restrictions: Social, community, business, or leisure gatherings

• No more than 15 people indoors and 30 people outdoors

• These restrictions apply to wedding receptions, family gatherings, conventions, and other non-essential gatherings but do not apply to gatherings that occur during the ordinary course of business or government

Sporting and Recreational Events: Youth and adult group sporting and recreational gathering are prohibited except for high school, college, and professional sports

High School Sports and Extracurriculars: Sporting, recreational, and extracurricular events

• Only two spectators permitted for each high school athlete, performer or competitor, and must wear a mask and maintain 6 feet distance from other spectators

• Students can be closer than six feet and are not required to wear masks

Restaurants and Bars: Restaurant or bar, including a wedding reception venue, winery, brewery, distillery, country club, or other social or fraternal club

• Closed to in-person services at 10 p.m.

• No bar seating

• Masks required when not seated (while playing games, dancing, etc.)

• Six feet distancing between groups

• Groups limited to 8 people unless larger group is all same household

• Seated when eating or drinking and limit congregating

Fitness Centers: Fitness centers, health clubs, health spas, gyms

• Group fitness activities are prohibited

Casinos and Gaming Facilities: Masks required except when seated to eat or drink

Closer/Prolonged Contact Establishments: Bowling alleys, pool halls, bingo halls, arcades, indoor playgrounds, children’s play centers

• Closed to in-person services at 10 p.m.

• Mask required when not seated to eat or drink

• Ensure that groups and individuals are six feet apart at establishment

• Groups limited to eight people unless larger group is all same household

Non-essential/elective surgeries: A hospital must reduce its inpatient, non-essential surgeries to a level that uses at least 50% fewer beds than it did on average during September 2020