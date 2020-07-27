Reynolds’ order on felon voting rights won’t end debate

“When someone completes their sentence, they should be able to vote again,” Reynolds said. “The right to vote is the cornerstone of being a part of society and being heard, and really successfully reentering society.”

She talked about the conversations she’s had with Iowans who have applied to have their voting rights restored.

“The stories that they share warm my heart,” she said. “From the pride of being able to cast a vote again, to wanting to share their personal story of redemption and finding God, these are people sorry for their crimes, and they’re looking to turn their lives around. And I believe I, like most of you, that they deserve a second chance.”

Legislators say they have not had conversations with the governor about the order since the end of the legislative session in mid-June.

Zaun is one of those who had discussed the issue with Reynolds, but he declined to discuss their conversation.

“I do have a sense of what she communicated to me and I do approve of what she’s doing,” he said. “I’m not trying to not tell you something, but based on what she told me, I think that it’s something that I can live with.”