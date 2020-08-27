Reynolds orders bars closed in 6 Iowa counties as COVID-19 cases surge

JOHNSTON, Iowa — Last call for bars in six Iowa counties was Thursday afternoon.
With young people causing new coronavirus cases to spike to the highest levels of the pandemic, Gov. Kim Reynolds on Thursday morning ordered the temporary closure of bars, taverns, breweries and nightclubs in counties where the state’s largest universities are located.
Iowa on Thursday hit a new high with more than 1,400 new positive cases reported in a 24-hour period and the seven-day averages for hospital admissions and deaths have been climbing for weeks, according to state public health data.
Reynolds said the data shows the recent spikes in positive cases have been driven primarily by young Iowans between the ages of 19 and 24.
The closures took effect at 5 p.m. Thursday and will remain in effect until at least Sept. 20. The order impacts Black Hawk, Dallas, Johnson, Linn, Polk and Story counties, three of which are home to the University of Iowa, Iowa State University, and the University of Northern Iowa.
In those six counties, restaurants that serve alcohol can remain open but must stop serving alcoholic beverages after 10 p.m. under the new order.
“I don’t make these decisions lightly, and it’s not lost on me that every business forced to close, alter their hours and sales, even temporarily plays a role in the lives of Iowa workers and our small businesses,” Reynolds said. “But these actions are absolutely necessary and come from guidance within the Iowa Department of Public Health, (state epidemiologist Dr. Caitlin Pedati), and the epidemiologist team. And I know today’s decision is the right one.”
All three of Iowa’s public universities began the fall semester this month — and at all three, crowds of students showing little regards for masks or social distancing inundated bars.
Reynolds said in the past seven days, 74% of new cases in Story County — home to Iowa State University — were among 19- to 24-year-olds, and 69% of new cases in Johnson County — home to the University of Iowa — were among that cohort.
Statewide, nearly a quarter of all new positive cases over the past two weeks have been among 19- to 24-year-olds, Reynolds said.
“The data is compelling when you look at the last two weeks,” Reynolds said.
Reynolds warned that if young Iowans, particularly college students, react to bar closures by instead gathering in large groups elsewhere, she would consider further action.
“If they simply move large-scale parties and other high-risk activity elsewhere, then we’re going to be prepared to do more,” she said.
Reynolds said the closures are needed to slow the virus’ spread to prevent negative impacts on Iowa’s workforce, health care and school settings, and to slow the virus’ spread before the upcoming flu season.
She also asked hosts of gatherings of more than 10 people to maintain 6-foot social distancing and encouraged Iowans aged 2 and older to wear masks in public settings. Reynolds again stopped short mandating masks be worn in public, saying such a mandate would be “unenforceable.”
“Let’s just focus on the goal. Let’s focus on being responsible. Let’s focus on flattening the curve. And let’s focus on doing the right thing,” the Republican governor said. “I believe that we can do that without a mask mandate.”
Herman Quirmbach, a Democratic state legislator and professor at Iowa State University, issued a statement calling Reynolds’ order to close bars “an appropriate response, in part, to the irresponsible mass student parties of the last several weeks.”
But Quirmbach also sharply criticized Reynolds’ overall handling of the pandemic. He called on her to, “at minimum,” order a statewide mask mandate.
“Gov. Reynolds opened the state too fast, failed to set a good example, and continues to prevent good decision-making by local authorities,” Quirmbach said. “The time for half-hearted public relations gestures is over.”
