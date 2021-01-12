Reynolds pledges to improve social justice, defend law enforcement in Iowa

While she praised Iowans from many sectors, Reynolds was particularly effusive in her praise of the state’s health care workers.

“In 2020, you worked some of the longest hours, in the most uncertain conditions. Your actions saved lives. Your spirit inspired us,” Reynolds said. “And you didn’t just provide medical care. Your patients often couldn’t be with their loved ones, so you also provided them comfort and company. You sat with them when no one else could. You held their hand, facilitated calls to family, and in some cases stood by them while they took their last breath. While many of us were shielded from the worst of the pandemic, you were on the front lines every day. We cannot sufficiently express our gratitude, but we will try.”

At one point during her remarks, Reynolds called for a moment of silence for those who have lost their lives due to COVID-19.

More than 4,200 Iowans have died during the global pandemic since March of 2020. Nearly 380,000 people in the United States have died from the disease.

After the address, Democratic House Minority Leader Todd Prichard, of Charles City, said during an interview with Iowa PBS that Democrats look forward to working with the governor and Republican legislative majorities on the governor’s social justice and police safety proposal.