Reynolds: Prioritize both health and economy in coronavirus pandemic

Along with Monday’s good news that the state had ended a string of days where Iowa posted double-digit death counts, the daily tally of Iowans testing positive for the respiratory illness slipped to 304.

“We continue to trend in the right direction, further validating that the time is right to move in the recovery phase and to begin reopening Iowa,” she said.

As of Monday morning, one in 33 Iowans, or 103,148, had been tested for the novel coronavirus as the state has started to ramp up its testing options. Of those who tested positive, 42 percent were in the 18-40 age group and another 37 percent were aged 41 to 60. The most deaths, however, 88 percent, occurred in people aged 61 and older.

Polk County had the most positive cases with 3,001 and the most deaths with 81. Linn County had reported 70 deaths, followed by Muscatine County with 33, Black Hawk County with 30 and Tama and Woodbury counties each with 17.

Woodbury had reported 2,278 positive cases as of Monday morning, followed by Black Hawk with 1,603 and Linn with 899.

A online “dashboard” providing COVID-19 data, which was cited in an article Sunday by The Gazette for failing to convey useful local information, has been revamped several times.