Reynolds proposal aims to improve social justice, defend law enforcement

“Make no mistake, it’s imperative that we have a strong public school system — which is why we have and will continue to prioritize school funding while many other states are cutting their education budgets,” Reynolds said. “But school choice isn’t a zero sum game. It has the potential to raise the quality for all schools. And for those schools that do fall behind, it ensures our children don’t fall with them. Let’s work together to make sure every child receives a quality education, regardless of income, and no matter their zip code.”

Reynolds also proposed a $28 million investment in creating more access to affordable child care. Of that investment, $3 million would go to a program that supports public-private partnerships to create child care facilities, and $25 million would go to child care development block grants that are designed to promote child care start-ups.

“Let’s remove the obstacles to high-quality, affordable child care so that Iowa families can nurture their kids while parents maintain the maximum freedom to enter and remain in the workforce,” Reynolds said.

Reynolds began her remarks by chronicling the challenging year that was 2020. She noted the COVID-19 pandemic, social unrest, and natural disasters. And she highlighted stories of Iowans who helped others during those uncertain times.