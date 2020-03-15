Reynolds recommends Iowa K-12 schools close for 30 days due to coronavirus worries

DES MOINES — Gov. Kim Reynolds recommended Iowa K-12 schools close for at least 30 days after Sunday’s discovery of “substantial community spread of COVID-19” in the state.

The state Legislature also agreed Sunday to suspend its 2020 session for at least a month.

“Based on new information today from the Iowa Department of Public Health, now is the time to move to the next level of response,” Reynolds said in a statement Sunday night. “I am now recommending that all Iowa schools close for a period of four weeks to help mitigate the spread of COVID-19.”

Soon after the governor's announcement, several Northwest Iowa schools announced they would close beginning Monday, including Alta-Auerila, Central Lyon, Harris-Lake ParkHinton, Kingsley-Pierson, MMCRU, MOC-Floyd Valley, OABCIG, Okoboji, Sheldon, South O'Brien, River Valley, Storm Lake, Unity Christian, Western Christian, Westwood and Woodbury Central.

As of 9:30 p.m., the Sioux City, Sergeant Bluff-Luton and Bishop Heelan districts had not yet announced their plans.

On Friday, Sioux City officials said they would continue classes, noting that there has not been a presumptive case of coronairus in Woodbury County, but would start restricting public access to school buildings.