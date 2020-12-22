Reynolds: Reduction in Iowa COVID-19 vaccine supply won't delay nursing home distribution

Garcia said the panel is working through the order in which Iowans will receive the next round of vaccinations. After hospital workers and long-term care residents and staff have received the vaccine, the next group will include Iowans 75 years and older and workers in essential and high-traffic professions like emergency response personnel and law enforcement, food processing workers, and teachers and school staff.

Garcia said the next batch of doses will not be sufficient to cover all of those groups at once, so the panel must devise a strategy for gradually rolling out the vaccines to those Iowans. The panel is working off recently published general recommendations from the federal government.

“Now (the panel) is thinking about, does it need to be further sub-prioritized, or are there individuals missing in that list that might be Iowa-specific, like meat-packing plants,” Garcia said. “It will take some amount of time, and we have numbers for some of these industries that allow to guide us exactly how long it will take to roll out in those particular industries. And we’re working to gain some more clarity in some other spaces.”