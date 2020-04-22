Reynolds says staff analyzing when and where to re-open Iowa businesses

Although she did not establish a timeline, Gov. Kim Reynolds said Wednesday her administration is crunching the numbers on the new coronavirus’s impact in Iowa to determine when temporarily closed businesses could be re-opened in portions of the state.
One day after she announced a project to exponentially expand testing statewide, Reynolds said some areas of the state have had fewer confirmed cases of the virus and indicated her orders requiring mitigation efforts like temporarily closed businesses could be relaxed in those areas.
During her daily news briefing Wednesday, Reynolds did not say when that may take place. During a radio interview earlier Wednesday, Reynolds said she hopes to make an announcement soon.
“We’re in a pretty good place throughout this state to have the conversation about how we in a responsible and safe manner start to open up the state. So we’re focused on that and I’m hoping this week or by the very first of next week that we’ll have some announcements to make on what that looks like,” Reynolds said during an interview on WHO-AM radio in Des Moines.
Reynolds on Tuesday announced a newly expanded testing program that will enable the state to conduct roughly 540,000 tests over the coming months. On Wednesday she said that expanded testing ability, along with other public health data her administration has been tracking, will help inform when and where she will relax the mitigation efforts that have been in place since mid- to late March.
As of Wednesday, 75 percent of coronavirus cases in Iowa have been confirmed in just 10 counties, all of them in central or eastern Iowa, according to state public health data. Woodbury is the only county in the western half of the state with at least 100 confirmed cases.
On the map that the state public health department uses to rank the severity of the virus’ prevalence, on which the state is divided into six regions that are ranked on a 1-to-12 scale with 12 being the most severe, the northeast, southeast and south central regions all are rated 9 or 10, while the northwest, southwest and north central regions are rated no higher than a 6.
In 15 counties there have been no confirmed cases of the virus.
“We’re testing so we understand what the scope is and areas where those (cases) are located. But there are a whole lot of other areas of the state that are doing really, really well,” Reynolds said Wednesday during her daily briefing at the State Emergency Operations Center at Camp Dodge in Johnston.
“We’ll be able to look at the data from a statewide perspective, from a regional perspective, from a county perspective, right down to a community and a zip code. So by being able to really look at the data and apply the metrics at that level, we can take a look at starting to open up different areas of the state.”
The number of confirmed cases and deaths in Iowa continue to increase: seven additional COVID-19 deaths were confirmed by the state Wednesday, bringing the state’s total to 90, and 107 new cases were confirmed.
“We’re getting closer every day, but we aren’t quite there yet. We expect our numbers, and you’re going to see that, continue to increase over the next several days, especially as (new) sites open and more Iowans are tested,” Reynolds said. “We need to stay focused, (Iowans) continue to do your part, and together we will get through this and we’re going to be able to start opening Iowa back up.”
Reynolds said more than 80,000 Iowans in the first 24 hours completed their assessment for the new Test Iowa program. The assessment asks a series of basic health care questions, then uses that information to determine whether an individual should be tested for the new coronavirus.
Reynolds did not say how many or what percent of Iowans who completed the assessment were recommended to take a test. She did say more than 250 have scheduled an appointment to take a test.
The assessment can be taken at testiowa.com, or by calling 211 or 515-281-5211.
