Reynolds says staff analyzing when and where to re-open Iowa businesses

As of Wednesday, 75 percent of coronavirus cases in Iowa have been confirmed in just 10 counties, all of them in central or eastern Iowa, according to state public health data. Woodbury is the only county in the western half of the state with at least 100 confirmed cases.

On the map that the state public health department uses to rank the severity of the virus’ prevalence, on which the state is divided into six regions that are ranked on a 1-to-12 scale with 12 being the most severe, the northeast, southeast and south central regions all are rated 9 or 10, while the northwest, southwest and north central regions are rated no higher than a 6.

In 15 counties there have been no confirmed cases of the virus.

“We’re testing so we understand what the scope is and areas where those (cases) are located. But there are a whole lot of other areas of the state that are doing really, really well,” Reynolds said Wednesday during her daily briefing at the State Emergency Operations Center at Camp Dodge in Johnston.