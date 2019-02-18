Iowa Gov. Kim Reynolds announced Monday she will not appeal the Iowa District Court ruling on the fetal heartbeat law.
Judge Michael Huppert had ruled the law, Iowa Code chapter 146c, violated the Iowa Constitution. The law that would ban abortions once a heartbeat is detected in the fetus was ruled as “violative of both the due process and equal protection provisions of the Iowa Constitution,” according to the court’s filings.
“This was an extremely difficult decision, however it is the right one for the pro-life movement and the state of Iowa," Reynolds said Monday in a statement. "When I signed the Fetal Heartbeat bill last May, we knew that it would be an uphill fight in the courts that might take us all the way to the U.S. Supreme Court."
When the Iowa Supreme Court struck down a 72-hour waiting period for abortion, saying the Iowa Constitution provided a right to abortion, Reynolds said she saw "no path to successfully appeal the district court's decision or to get this lawsuit before the U.S. Supreme Court.
Reynolds added, "I think the Iowa Supreme Court got it wrong."
Reynolds called for anti-abortion advocates to "renew our focus on changing hearts and minds and seek other ways to advance the cause of protecting the unborn."