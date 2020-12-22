Rita Hart cites excluded ballots in petition asking US House review 2nd District results

"These are voters who did everything right. They played by the rules," Hart campaign attorney Marc Elias told reporters Tuesday. "And, yet, they found themselves disenfranchised. ... It is important that we not let the fact that it has been a long, grueling election deprive the voters of Iowa's 2nd Congressional District of the outcome of every lawful ballot counted."

The petition also identified 35 overseas and military ballots that were not counted in Scott County due to a scanning error when voters submitted their ballots to the auditor's office that lopped off the 2nd District race.

Additionally, Hart has argued the "haphazard" 24-county recount was marred by discrepancies and inconsistencies in how ballots were reviewed from county to county, resulting in thousands of ballots with recorded under and over votes not being examined for voter intent, raising the possibility of legally cast votes uncounted because they were misread by high-speed scanners. Some counties did complete hand recounts, some did complete machine recounts and some did a hybrid version of both.

Iowa law provides broad discretion to recount boards, consisting of two members appointed by each campaign and a third member mutually chosen, to decide the mechanics of a recount.