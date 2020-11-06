Rita Hart now leading Mariannette Miller-Meeks in tight Iowa U.S. House race

The lead in Iowa's tight U.S. House District 2 race has now flipped in favor of Democrat Rita Hart.
The Iowa Secretary of State's website Friday morning now shows the former Democratic state senator of Wheatland leading Republican state Sen. Mariannette Miller-Meeks of Ottumwa by 162 votes.
On Thursday, Miller-Meeks held a razor-thin, 282-vote lead out of about 394,000 votes cast over Hart is the open-seat U.S. House race to replace retiring seven-term incumbent Dave Loebsack. Miller-Meeks was up with 196,769 votes to 196,487, with all precincts reporting, according to unofficial election results.
Now, the Secretary of State's Office is showing Hart with 196,603 votes to 196,441 votes for Miller-Meeks.
As of Thursday morning, more than 12,300 outstanding absentee ballots sent to voters in Iowa's 2nd congressional district, which includes Scott, Clinton, Muscatine and Louisa counties, had yet to be received by county auditors. Late-arriving mail-in ballots can still be counted, so long as they were postmarked before Election Day and received by county auditors by noon on Monday.