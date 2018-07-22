ROCKWELL, Iowa (AP) — At 15 years old, Collin Witte doesn't have a lot of free time.
In addition to running a lawn care business and working at Linn Grove Country Club, he raises and shows a variety of livestock and poultry on the family farm in Rockwell.
"I keep busy that's for sure," he said.
And this spring, Witte added beekeeping to his schedule.
"I was just looking for another little project and something that was different from regular livestock," he said.
With the help of his West Fork FFA adviser, Witte pursued a beekeeping scholarship through the Iowa Honey Producers Association's Youth Scholarship Program, and in November, he was one of 19 students between 13 and 17 years old awarded one, said Ted Reeves, the association's youth scholarship coordinator.
As a scholarship recipient, he received a bee hive, beekeeping equipment, honey bees, beekeeping classes and a mentor.
"I thought I had a pretty good chance, but I was definitely excited and a little surprised that I had won," he said.
The youth scholarship program is "designed to bring young people into the wonderful world of beekeeping," according to the association's website.
Witte attended beekeeping classes at North Iowa Area Community College in Mason City throughout the winter to learn the "basics of everything" bees, including care, pest management, winter preparation and honey production.
The Globe Gazette reports that in late April, he received about 5,000 honey bees, and with the help of his mentor, Randy Elsbernd, who owns and operates Honey and Ewe Farm in Mason City with his wife, Becky, and children Nathan, Britta, and Markus, installed the bees into his hive on a family friend's acreage southwest of Rockwell.
"We were originally going to put (the bees) at our place somewhere, but there's not really a whole lot for flowers and we're surrounded by all of our corn and soybean fields and those chemicals don't do them any favors," Witte said, noting the bees' current location is near a large garden and pollinator habitat and is secluded from crop fields.
Throughout the spring and summer, Witte has been checking his bees on a weekly basis to monitor their progress and make sure nothing is harming them.
He said less than a month after receiving his bees, the queen bee in one of his hives disappeared, so he contacted Elsbernd for assistance in re-queening his hive.
Since then, the bees have multiplied rather quickly and are doing well.
"There's a constant buzz going in and out of the hive and all over the place," Witte said.
Witte said Elsbernd, who has been beekeeping for nearly a decade, is "really supportive" and "would do anything to help us out."
Elsbernd also mentors Hannah Hill, of Manly, who received a beekeeping scholarship last fall.
This is Elsbernd's second year mentoring youth beekeepers, and he said he enjoys getting to know new people, teaching a new skill and having fun.
"If they want help, I'm there for them, but a lot want to experience it on their own," he said. "I'm here if they need me, but if not, they're updating me on what's going on. It's working out well."
Elsbernd said he belongs to the North Iowa Bee Club, which meets monthly at the Lime Creek Nature Center from October through April.
This fall, Witte may have some honey to harvest; however, the goal for the first year of a new hive is getting it through its first Iowa winter. Winter preparation and pest management usually takes place in mid to late fall.
After completing the program, Witte will be able to keep the equipment he's received and continue beekeeping.
And he has every intention of doing so.
"Right now, I just have the two hives, but in the coming years, I'm hoping to expand and get more hives and be able to exhibit some honey in some different products at the State Fair ... and hopefully, sell it," he said.
Witte said he's intrigued, yet challenged, by beekeeping because of how different it is from the livestock and poultry he's grown up caring for on the farm.
"The most challenging part is understanding them and figuring out what I can do to help without helping them so much that I hurt them," he said. "They are a pretty self-sufficient species, and they can do pretty well on their own."
Witte encourages other students, who have an interest in beekeeping, to try it.
"It can be a really fun and rewarding pursuit," he said.
———
Information from: Globe Gazette, http://www.globegazette.com/