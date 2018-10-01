Trump

White House press secretary Sarah Huckabee Sanders listens to a question during the daily press briefing at the White House, Monday, Sept. 10, 2018, in Washington. (AP Photo/Evan Vucci)

 Evan Vucci

DES MOINES, Iowa (AP) — Gov. Kim Reynolds says White House press secretary Sarah Huckabee Sanders is the special guest speaker at her annual campaign fundraiser Harvest Festival scheduled for Oct. 13.

Reynolds says the festival will be a family-oriented event celebrating "the progress we are making across the state of Iowa."

She is running for her first full term as governor against Democrat Fred Hubbell.

The festival which costs $50 per ticket will feature live music, pumpkin decorating, balloon animals, and a barbeque.

The three-hour event is scheduled to be held at the Iowa State Fairgrounds.

