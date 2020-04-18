Saturday marks highest number of daily coronavirus-related deaths in Iowa so far

Meat processing plants also have factored in, with 86 new cases reported stemming from the Tyson Foods pork processing plant in Louisa County, plus several positive tests at the now-closed Iowa Premium beef plant in Tama.

Also on Saturday, the Iowa Department of Corrections was notified overnight that test results for an inmate at the Iowa Medical and Classification Center in Coralville were returned positive.

The inmate was a new admission, from Henry County, on Thursday. All new admissions, the department said, are kept in an intake quarantine area for 14 days’ observation.

A correctional officer at the center had tested positive for the coronavirus, the department reported earlier this month.

Gov. Kim Reynolds on Friday encouraged state residents to continue efforts to “flatten” the curve, including remaining at home except for essential trips and maintaining social distancing.

Reynolds said state officials currently are determining specifics for how Iowa will stabilize and grow its economy, likely in phases based on health and testing metrics, though they “just don’t have the data” to start reopening the state at this time.