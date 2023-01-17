 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Scores of Iowans pack hearing on tuition aid bill

  • Updated
  • 0

DES MOINES — For a second time in less than a week, Iowans packed a legislative hearing room Tuesday at the Iowa Capitol to sound off on Gov. Kim Reynolds’ private school financial assistance proposal, which Republican lawmakers seem intent to fast-track to a floor vote after the idea failed previously.

More than a hundred individuals roughly split between supporters and opponents signed up to speak for up to two minutes each during the 90-minute hearing on House Study Bill 1. Hundreds more submitted written comments.

Earlier in the day, an Iowa House committee advanced a new chamber rule along party lines, with Democrats opposed, allowing the bill and others assigned to a newly formed House Education Reform Committee to bypass review by committees that review spending and tax issues, where the proposal’s financial impact would have been assessed.

The governor’s office estimates the state will spend $107 million in the program’s first year. By full implementation in the fourth year, the state would spend $341 million annually, it estimates.

People are also reading…

House Minority Leader Jennifer Konfrst, D-Windsor Heights, and lobbyists for groups that represent educators, administrators and public school districts decried the move, stating it flies in the face of transparency, good governance and accountability.

“If members of this committee truly believe the policies they move through the Education Reform Committee are what Iowans asked for — what your constituents have asked for — then there should be no problem making sure that a bill that makes significant policy changes and an expenditure of resources goes through the appropriate process,” said Melissa Peterson on behalf of the Iowa State Education Association, which represents public school teachers in the state.

Margaret Buckton, a lobbyist for Urban Education Network of Iowa and Rural School Advocates of Iowa, said the rule would bypass a “time-tested process” that allows for more public engagement and deeper analysis.

Konfrst chastised House Republicans, who hold a 64-36 majority, for circumventing fiscal oversight in the interest of expediting Reynolds’ top legislative priority.

House Speaker Pat Grassley, R-New Hartford, contends Republicans are being transparent, choosing to hold a public hearing on the bill. Grassley, too, said he is “more than happy” to have an open committee debate on the tax and spending implications of the bill.

He said he created the committee in large part to review and advance the bill for a vote in the House, where Reynolds’ previous school choice proposals stalled each of the past two years, rather than getting it blocked in committee.

“We feel that Iowans have an expectation, whether you support it or you don’t, that a committee procedure should not be the reason you don’t get to see where the legislature stands,” Grassley said.

House Appropriations Committee Chair Gary Mohr, R-Bettendorf, said he was “fine” with the rule change. “They’re the ones in charge of the agenda, not me,” he said of House leaders. “And I’ll defer to whatever their wishes are on that.”

Reynolds’ proposal would create taxpayer-funded Educational Savings Accounts, valued at $7,598 in the first year — the amount the state spends per pupil on public K-12 education — that families could use for private school tuition and other education expenses.

The program would be phased in over three years, prioritizing kindergarten and low-income students in the first two years. In the third year, all K-12 students — including private school students — would be eligible for the funding, with no income restrictions.

Public schools would lose out on the per-pupil funding for any students who choose to attend a private school. However, the legislation also provides each school district roughly $1,200 for every student who lives in the district but attends a private school. That funding is devoted whether the private school student is a recent transfer or has always attended private school.

Supporters say the funding is needed to give more families an opportunity with state assistance to send their children to the school that best fit their needs.

“Passing this bill will allow full education freedom for families, providing true customization that allows us to think broader about our education opportunities,” said Samantha Fett, a former Carlisle school board member and parent.

“The No. 1 budget line item in Iowa is education,” Fett said. “And what do we have to show for it? Low test scores. Underperforming schools. Less than the best-educated students. … School choice is the only way to move away from this one-size-fits-all disaster.”

She and several other parents urged lawmakers to serve the best interest of students, and that the state should be funding the education of children — not institutions.

Opponents argue the measure would siphon resources away from public schools to fund the education of a few students at private schools, including those who can afford to attend without the state aid. Students, they argue, would be better served by using such funds to make public schools stronger.

Critics, too, note the proposal does not provide an actual choice for students living in rural areas who have few, if any, access points to schools other than their local public schools. According to Iowa Department of Education, there are 40 counties with no private schools, nearly all of them rural counties. There were 33,692 students enrolled in 183 private schools Iowa for the 2022-2023 school year, according to state data.

Proponents have said the proposal would expand the market for private schools, meaning new schools could open in those areas.

Opponents as well argue the measure would further segregate public schools, allowing private schools to accept taxpayer dollars but reject students for a variety of reasons.

“My school, Iowa’s public schools, accept all students regardless of their abilities, color, religion, language and any other difference,” said Mike Beranek, president of the Iowa State Education Association.

Des Moines parent Jazlyn Fitz said her autistic son, who has an Individualized Education Plan, and other children like him will have “no choice” to attend private school, “because private schools can’t and will choose not to accept him and his specialized needs.”

“In my mind, vouchers are discriminatory toward disabled children because there is no guarantee that they will be accepted and property supported in private schools,” Fitz said. “My taxpayer funds should go toward funding public institution with access to everyone.”

Dan Zylstra, head of school at Pella Christian Schools, previously served as a public school principal and superintendent at rural public schools in Indiana

“School choice did not decimate my rural public school district,” Zylstra said. “The vast majority stayed in my school district and we loved it. … (T)he enrollment declines happening in rural Iowa are happening because of broad population losses; not because of school choice. To say school choice would kill rural schools is false. To help them, we need to provide flexibility in how to use their existing funds.”

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

$1.35B Mega Millions prize drawing set for Friday night

$1.35B Mega Millions prize drawing set for Friday night

Mega Millions players will have another chance to end months of losing and finally win a jackpot that has grown to $1.35 billion. Plenty of people have won smaller prizes in the lottery game, but no one has matched all six numbers and won the grand prize since Oct. 14. Those 25 straight drawings without a winner have allowed the top prize to roll over and grow larger for three months. It’s now the fourth-largest lottery prize in U.S. history. If there isn’t a winner Friday night, the jackpot will inch closer to the record $2.04 billion Powerball prize won last November in California. The long stretch without a Mega Millions jackpot winner is because of the game’s steep odds of 1 in 302.6 million.

New Mega Millions jackpot of $1.35B is game's 2nd highest

New Mega Millions jackpot of $1.35B is game's 2nd highest

The Mega Millions prize has grown again to an estimated $1.35 billion after there was no winner of the lottery’s latest giant jackpot. The numbers drawn late Tuesday night were: 7, 13, 14, 15, 18 and gold Mega Ball 9. Mega Millions says the prize for the next drawing on Friday night is the second highest in the game's history. There have been 25 drawings over three months since the last time a player matched all six numbers and claimed the jackpot. The estimated $1.35 billion jackpot prize would only be distributed to a winner who chooses an annuity paid over 29 years. Nearly all jackpot winners take a cash payout, which for Friday night’s drawing is an estimated $707.9 million.

Valuable winning lottery ticket could be in your coat pocket

Valuable winning lottery ticket could be in your coat pocket

Thinking of lining up at the mini-mart for a shot at a $1.35 billion Mega Millions jackpot? Maybe you should first dig into your coat pockets or your car’s glove box to make sure you don’t already have a winning ticket from an earlier drawing. As players buy tickets ahead of Friday night’s drawing, lottery officials throughout the country say that every year players miss out on millions in prizes. That's because some don’t realize they have won, while others decide cashing in isn’t worth the trouble of a small payoff. People nearly always show up for the biggest prizes, but million-dollar payoffs have been waiting for months to be claimed in Texas, Iowa, Minnesota, Michigan and Washington state.

Cyberattack keeps Iowa's largest school district closed

Cyberattack keeps Iowa's largest school district closed

Iowa's largest school district has canceled classes for a second day due to an apparent cyberattack on its computer system. Des Moines' interim school superintendent, Matt Smith, said Tuesday that technicians were working to protect data and restore the system, but that Wednesday classes have been canceled for the district's roughly 30,000 students. Smith says officials received an alert Monday about a possible “cybersecurity event” that led them to cancel classes Tuesday and then to keep schools closed Wednesday. On Tuesday night, the district announced that school would reopen Thursday. Although there are plenty questions about what happened, Smith says officials believe the payroll system is safe and that its nearly 5,000 teachers and staff can be paid.

COVID-19 outbreak at Northwestern postpones game at Iowa

COVID-19 outbreak at Northwestern postpones game at Iowa

The men’s basketball game between Iowa and Northwestern scheduled for Wednesday in Iowa City will not be played due to COVID-19 health and safety protocols within the Northwestern program. The two schools will work with the Big Ten to reschedule the game. All distributed tickets for the Northwestern-Iowa contest will be valid for the new date and time, if the game is able to be rescheduled. Iowa next plays at Ohio State on Saturday. Northwestern is scheduled to play Wisconsin at home Saturday.

Iowa Gov. Reynolds seeks state funding for private schools

Iowa Gov. Reynolds seeks state funding for private schools

Iowa students would have the option of using more than $7,500 in state money annually to pay for private school under a plan Iowa Gov. Kim Reynolds proposed in the annual Condition of the State speech. Reynolds, a Republican, has tried unsuccessfully twice before to enact a less expansive program of taxpayer-funded scholarships for private school. However, her more far-reaching program outlined Tuesday could finally be approved thanks to larger Republican majorities in both the House and Senate. She outlined the scholarship proposal during a speech in which she also called for a new effort to improve reading in poor-performing schools, supported grants to encourage fathers to be involved in their children’s lives and proposed programs to benefit rural health care.

Police: Man assaulted Iowa hospital patients before he died

Police: Man assaulted Iowa hospital patients before he died

Police and hospital officials say a certified nurse practitioner who died of a drug overdose sexually assaulted at least nine female patients who were sedated or unconscious. Police say the assaults at the Ottumwa Regional Health Center were discovered during an investigation into the death of 27-year-old Devin Michael Caraccio, of Centerville, in October 2022. An autopsy found Caraccio died of an accidental overdose at the hospital. After his death, investigators found videos and photographs on Caraccio’s cellphone showing him sexually assaulting the patients in 2021 and 2022. The patients were sedated or unconscious when they were assaulted. Police say they believe Caraccio acted alone.

Watch Now: Related Video

French Guiana: The center of drug smuggling to Europe

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News