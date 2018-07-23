Search continues for missing U of Iowa student
BROOKLYN, Iowa — Relatives, friends and law enforcement are looking for a University of Iowa student who went missing from her hometown in the eastern Iowa city of Brooklyn.
Authorities say 20-year-old Mollie Tibbetts was reported missing Thursday. A neighbor reported seeing her going for a jog Wednesday evening. The Poweshiek County Sheriff’s Office said Monday that Tibbetts had not been found.
Posters placed around town have one word across the center: Missing. Searchers have focused on fields between her home and where she was dog sitting.
Her aunt, Kim Calderwood, told the Iowa City Press-Citizen that the situation is frustrating. She says it’s “the worst thing ... to want to fix something you can’t fix.”
— Associated Press
Weather service raises Iowa tornado total
JOHNSTON, Iowa — The National Weather Service has raised its count of tornadoes in the flurry that struck central Iowa.
The service says a dozen or more occurred Thursday, with three accounting for 17 injuries and significant damage in Bondurant, Marshalltown and Pella.
The service reported Friday morning that the total was five — a figure that was expected to climb as more information poured in.
No deaths have been reported.
The service also has rated the twisters that struck Bondurant, Marshalltown and Pella.
The Bondurant tornado was rated an EF2 with estimated peak winds of 115 mph (185 kph).
The twisters that struck Marshalltown and Pella were rated EF3 with peak winds estimated at 144 mph (232 kph).
— Associated Press