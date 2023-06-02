DAVENPORT, Iowa (AP) — Search for survivors at site of Iowa building collapse completed, rescuers move to shore up structure for recovery.
Officials in Iowa are making plans to demolish a six-story apartment building a day after it partially collapsed, injuring at least one person…
