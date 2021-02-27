Secluded E. Iowa cottage inspired by Frank Lloyd Wright

BELLEVUE, Iowa (AP) — On a secluded bluff along U.S. 52, between St. Donatus and Bellevue, sits a cottage inspired by the design aesthetic of renowned architect Frank Lloyd Wright, and it’s now available to rent.

The cottage was created by the O’Donnell family, of St. Donatus — Joe, his wife, Kelly, and their three adult children, Joey, Ian and Makaela. After two and a half years of planning and construction, the cottage housed its first Airbnb guest recently.

“So much blood, sweat and effort went into it,” Joe told the Dubuque Telegraph Herald. “It was one challenge after another. There’s a reason no one makes Frank Lloyd Wright homes. They’re so difficult to build.”

The cottage is specifically modeled after Wright’s 1950s Seth Peterson cottage, which is located on Mirror Lake near Reedsburg, Wis. Joe said he’s been to a lot of buildings designed by Wright throughout the years, but it wasn’t until Kelly stayed at the Seth Peterson cottage a few years ago that the couple decided to create their own version.

“What we thought would only take a year ended up taking two and a half years,” Joe said.