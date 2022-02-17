 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
AP

Second arrest made in 2021 shooting death of teen in Iowa

A second arrest has been made in the shooting death last year of an Illinois teenager whose body was found in a car that had crashed in Cedar Rapids

  • 0

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (AP) — A second arrest has been made in the shooting death last year of an Illinois teenager whose body was found in a car that had crashed in Cedar Rapids.

Stacey Shanahan, 41, of Davenport, was arrested on suspicion of being an accessory and obstruction of prosecution in the July 2021 death of 15-year-old Tyliyah Whitis, of Peoria, Illinois, The Gazette reported.

Police say Shanahan drove her son and his friend, 19-year-old Marshawn Jackson, from Cedar Rapids to a Davenport hotel after the shooting in an effort to help them avoid arrest.

Jackson was charged last week with first-degree murder and weapons count in Whitis’ death and is being held on $1 million bond.

Police found Whitis' body in a car that had crashed early the morning of July 21, 202, at Hawthorne Hill Apartments apartments. Officers said he had been shot.

For copyright information, check with the distributor of this item, The Gazette.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

MyPillow CEO plans to drop pillows to truckers in Canadian 'Freedom Convoy'

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News