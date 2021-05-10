Second man sentenced for driving car toward police building

The men were both charged with assault on a police officer, second-degree criminal mischief and criminal gang participation. Gilberto Castillo also admitted to a charge of operation while intoxicated.

Police reports say surveillance video shows the two aim a vehicle at a glassed area where officers were working in the pre-dawn hours. The men jumped out as the vehicle continued toward the building.

The unoccupied vehicle was derailed when it hit an in-ground flag pole and the steps. No one was hurt.

For copyright information, check with the distributor of this item, KWQC-TV.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0