 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
AP

Second motorcyclist gets probation in drag racing death

A second motorcyclist has been sentenced to probation after a man died during a street race in Des Moines in October

  • 0

DES MOINES, Iowa (AP) — A second motorcyclist has been sentenced to probation after a man died during a street race in Des Moines in October.

The Des Moines Register reported Friday that 36-year-old Michael Crabb and 24-year-old Brady Joe Clausi both have now been sentenced after pleading guilty to vehicular homicide.

Crabb was sentenced to three years probation May 27. Clausi, who was also charged with driving while barred and leaving the scene of a fatal accident, was sentenced to four years probation in April.

Both men were charged after the Oct. 19 death of 37-year-old Kyle Houge. The three men, all from Des Moines, were racing their motorcycles on Iowa Highway 28 when Houge struck a median and crashed, a criminal complaint said.

According to court documents, Crabb told investigators he was driving 160 mph at the time of the crash while Clausi said he was going 187 mph.

For copyright information, check with the distributor of this item, The Des Moines Register.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Ex-Iowa police officer pleads guilty to sexual abuse of girl

A former eastern Iowa police officer has pleaded guilty to sexually abusing a 14-year-old girl last year while he was on duty. The Iowa Division of Criminal Investigation says in a news release that 24-year-old Andrew Patrick Denoyer pleaded guilty Tuesday in Scott County District Court to three counts of third-degree sexual assault. Denoyer faces up to 30 years in prison when he's sentenced July 29. His arrest in September came a day after he resigned from his job as an Eldridge police officer and four days after law enforcement launched an investigation into allegations that Denoyer had had sexual contact with a 14-year-old girl in May 2021 while he was on duty.

Sheriff: 9-year-old boy fatally hit by motorcycle in Iowa

Authorities in western Iowa say a 9-year-old boy has died after being hit by a motorcycle in the small town of Macedonia. The Council Bluffs Daily Nonpareil reports that the crash happened around 7:30 p.m. Wednesday along Macedonia's Main Street. The Pottawattamie County Sheriff’s Office says the boy was riding his bicycle at the intersection of Main and Dye streets when he was hit by a motorcycle. The boy was rushed to a Council Bluffs hospital, where he died. Officials have not released his name. Police say the 51-year-old motorcycle driver was not injured.

Sheriff's deputy killed in head-on crash in southwest Iowa

Authorities say a Fremont County sheriff's deputy has died in a head-on crash in the southwestern corner of Iowa. The sheriff's office says in a news release that the crash happened early Tuesday afternoon along Highway 275 north of Hamburg, killing 37-year-old Deputy Austin “Melvin” Richardson. Investigators say Richardson was in his patrol car traveling north when it collided with a southbound farm combine. A report by the Iowa State Patrol says the combine was wider than the width of the southbound lane, with one of its front tires operating over the highway's center line. The patrol says Richardson's car collided with that front tire, then rolled several times.

Iowa Supreme Court: Abortion not fundamental right in state

Iowa Supreme Court: Abortion not fundamental right in state

The Iowa Supreme Court has made it easier for lawmakers to limit or outlaw abortion in the state, reversing a decision by the court just four years ago that guaranteed the right to abortion under the Iowa Constitution. The court concluded Friday that a 2018 decision was wrong and should be overturned. The ruling stemmed from a lawsuit filed by abortion providers who challenged a 2020 law that required a 24-hour waiting period before a woman can get an abortion. A judge struck down the law in June 2021, citing the 2018 Iowa Supreme Court decision that declared abortion a fundamental right under the state constitution. The court reversed that decision and sent the case back to district court.

Watch Now: Related Video

Biden confident about future despite mounting political challenges

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News