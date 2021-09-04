 Skip to main content
Second suspect arrested in fatal shooting in Des Moines
AP

Second suspect arrested in fatal shooting in Des Moines

  • Updated
DES MOINES, Iowa (AP) — A second suspect has been charged in a shooting that killed one man and injured two others earlier this week, Des Moines police said.

The shooting Monday night killed 40-year-old Frederick M. McCuller II and injured a 32-year-old man and a 27-year-old man. All the victims were from Des Moines.

Danil James Deng, 17, was charged in adult court on Wednesday with first-degree murder and two counts of attempted murder.

Police announced Friday night a second suspect, 18-year-old Mohaned Musa Ishag of Des Moines, was arrested and charged with the same crimes.

Police said in a news release that investigators believe the two suspects intentionally fired several shots at the victims.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

