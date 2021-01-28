Second virus case confirmed at Iowa Capitol amid mask debate

“I think that we have done what we need to do to make sure this is a safe work environment but also maintaining a level of transparency,” he said.

Senate Democrats are largely staying away from the Capitol unless they must be there, working remotely most of the time. Senate Majority Leader Jack Whitver allows electronic participation in committee meetings but Grassley requires lawmakers and the public to be present in the Capitol to speak on a bill in committee.

Many Republican lawmakers still choose not to wear a mask which has drawn harsh criticism from Democrats.

Sen. Joe Bolkcom on the third day of the session called Republican leaders reckless and asked, “Are you trying to kill us all?”

Rep. Bruce Hunter criticized Republicans Wednesday evening after debate on an abortion bill ended for pushing through divisive measures on guns, abortion and education instead of focusing on measures to help control the virus spread, boost testing and vaccinate Iowans.

“Your reaction to the coronavirus pandemic from the very beginning has actually been one of inaction in the name of freedom and personal responsibility,” he said.