Senate hopeful Theresa Greenfield hosts virtual campaign rally

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 800.397.2213 to upgrade your subscription.

× Register for more free articles Stay logged in to skip the surveys Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

WATERLOO, Iowa -- U.S. Senate candidate Theresa Greenfield hit the campaign trail Saturday in front of a computer screen.

The Des Moines businesswoman and one of five candidates seeking the Democratic nomination in the June 2 primary hosted a "virtual meet and greet" using a Zoom meeting joined by more than two dozen residents, many from Black Hawk County.

Jon "Bowzer" Bauman of the legendary rock and roll doo-wop group Sha Na Na joined the electronic chat to play a couple of songs and voice his support for Greenfield to win the nomination and defeat incumbent Republican Sen. Joni Ernst in November.

Welcome to political campaigning during the COVID-19 pandemic, where door-knocking, living room speeches, and crowded campaign rallies have been scuttled by the need for social distancing.

Greenfield, a 56-year-old president of a small commercial real estate business, focused the hour-long Zoom gathering on her support of Social Security while criticizing Ernst's record on the program and votes against the Affordable Care Act.

"Social Security and Medicare have just been fundamental to taking care of one another, whether you're a young widow like me or whether you're a granny somewhere across this country," she said.