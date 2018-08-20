Subscribe for 33¢ / day

LAMONI, Iowa (AP) — Funeral services in Lamoni have been announced for former U.S. Rep. Leonard Boswell of Iowa.

The Democrat and former state Senate president died Friday at a Des Moines hospital after suffering complications from a rare form of cancer. He was 84.

Family members say a visitation is scheduled this coming Friday evening at Community of Christ Church. A funeral will be held Saturday morning at the Shaw Center on the Graceland University campus, followed by a burial service at Rose Hill Cemetery in Lamoni.

Slade Funeral Home of Leon, Iowa is handling the arrangements.

