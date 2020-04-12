Seven more deaths in Iowa as result of coronavirus

× Help support our COVID-19 coverage We're providing access to COVID-19 articles for free. Please help support our work by subscribing or signing up for an account. Already a subscriber? Log in. Log in Sign up Become a Member

More than 40 percent of the 41 Iowans who have died as a result of the novel coronavirus so far were from Linn County, according to figures released Sunday by state health officials.

The Iowa Department of Public Health said Sunday that seven more people, all over the age of 60, have died as a result of COVID-19. Six of the seven were Linn County residents — two adults between 61 and 80 and four adults aged 81 years and older. The death of one adult aged 81 or older in Washington County was also included.

In total, 41 Iowans have died as a result of COVID-19 since the respiratory virus was first identified in the state a little over a month ago.

State public health officials also announced Sunday that 77 additional positive cases of COVID-19, bringing the statewide total to 1,587 cases in all but 18 counties.

Among these new cases, eight are residents of Linn County, bringing the total to 243 cases and maintaining its status as the county with the highest case count in Iowa.