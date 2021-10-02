Several people hurt in shooting at Cedar Rapids hotel

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (AP) — A man shot several people at a Cedar Rapids hotel Friday night but police said all those injured are expected to survive.

The shooting happened about 10:30 p.m. during a concert at the Ramada by Wyndham hotel when witnesses said a man pulled out a gun and began firing. Police said “multiple victims" were taken to hospitals, where all were expected to survive.

Avery Ross told KGAN-TV that he saw the man with the gun.

“I saw someone pull out the gun. Someone went over to calm him down, then he pulled it out and started shooting,” he said.

Ross said once the shooting started, everyone began running toward exits.

Police didn't give details about what happened to the shooter but said there was no ongoing public safety threat.

