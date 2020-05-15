Shelter orders showing negative effects, Iowa Gov. Reynolds says as more businesses re-open

“We never guaranteed that no one would get COVID-19. That was never the goal from the beginning,” Reynolds said. “The goal was to make sure that we protected the health of Iowans, that we managed our health care resources to work to flatten the curve and not overwhelm our health care system (and) hospitals. So that’s what we’ll continue to watch, to make sure that they have the capacity to not only treat individuals that have tested positive for COVID that might need hospitalization, but that they can also take care of other Iowans that would meet that need as well. And we have done that.”

Reynolds said she remains in a “modified” quarantine. Reynolds visited the White House on May 6 and two days later participated in events with Vice President Mike Pence during his trip to Des Moines. Around that same time, members of Pence’s and President Donald Trump’s staff tested positive for the coronavirus.

Reynolds said she did not come in direct contact with either of the staff members who tested positive, but went into her modified quarantine out of “an abundance of caution.” She is tested daily, has her temperature taken multiple times per day, wears a mask when interacting with her staff, and is limiting those interactions as much as possible.