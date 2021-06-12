Shelters adapt to virus and start reopening to public

“Just the unknowns were really great,” Story County Director of Animal Control Anna Henderson said. “This is a 24-hour-a-day, seven-day-a-week job, and so we were really concerned about what that was going to look like.”

Henderson’s six-person staff split up into two groups of three that would alternate shifts at the shelter. Ames was stretched even thinner last fall, when four of their seven-person staff, which includes all the city’s animal control officers, tested positive for COVID-19.

One of the biggest unknowns was how busy the shelters would be, Henderson said.

“At first we weren’t sure what we were going to get in for animals,” Henderson said. “If it was going to be this mass release of animal to us or if people were gonna fall ill, then we were going to need to hold on to their animals.”

Ames and Story County ended up seeing fewer animals come into their shelters and adoptions increase, which follows national trends.

Though the last year has seen many successful placements, early in the U.S. lockdown, adoptions stopped completely, Henderson said. But shortly after, Ames and Story County started to bring in applicants by appointment.

Edwards and Henderson soon noticed the benefits of this method.