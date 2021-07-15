 Skip to main content
AP

Sheriff: 2 dead in small plane crash in eastern Iowa

  Updated
MUSCATINE, Iowa (AP) — Two people died when a small plane crashed into a cornfield in eastern Iowa's Muscatine County, authorities there said.

The crash happened Wednesday afternoon about 4 miles north of Muscatine, the Muscatine Journal reported. Sheriff Quinn Riess said at least two people on board the single-engine Piper died in the crash.

Riess said his office was contacted around 2:30 p.m. Wednesday by Quad City Air Traffic Control reporting they had lost contact with an airplane in the area. Deputies and police officers from Muscatine and Wilton launched a search on the ground and soon found the wreckage, Riess said.

Officials have not released the names of the two killed. The Federal Aviation Administration and the National Transportation Safety Board were expected to be on the scene of the crash Thursday and will investigate the cause of the crash.

