Sheriff: 2 Missourians die in small plane crash in Iowa

MUSCATINE, Iowa (AP) — Two people from Missouri died when a small plane crashed into a cornfield in eastern Iowa's Muscatine County, authorities said.

The single-engine Piper went down Wednesday afternoon about 4 miles north of Muscatine, Sheriff Quinn Riess said.

Daniel Slack, 68, and Sharon Slack, 69, of El Dorado Springs, Missouri, died in the crash. Daniel Slack was superintendent of schools in Deerfield, Kansas, from 2015 until he retired last year, KSNW-TV reported.

A preliminary investigation determined the plane took off from Ford Airport near Iron Mountain, Michigan, to fly back to Missouri, Riess said.

The Federal Aviation Administration and the National Transportation Safety Board were investigating the cause of the crash.

