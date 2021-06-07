 Skip to main content
Sheriff: Eastern Iowa man accidentally shot self, died
AP

  Updated
RAYMOND, Iowa (AP) — An eastern Iowa man has died after accidentally shooting himself over the weekend, authorities there said.

Black Hawk County Sheriff's deputies were called Saturday night to a house in Raymond for reports of a shooting and found Brent Schaefer, 36, with a gunshot wound. Investigators later determined that Schaefer had shot himself by accident, the Black Hawk County Sheriff’s Office said in a news release.

Schaefer was taken by ambulance to a nearby hospital, then later to an Iowa City hospital, where he died Sunday from his injuries, officials said.

Authorities have not given details on how Schaefer was accidentally shot.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

