Sheriff: Iowa couple found dead in apparent murder-suicide
AP

Police Lights

Police Lights

 DREW NASH, TIMES-NEWS PHOTO ILLUSTRATION

VINCENT, Iowa (AP) — A couple found shot to death in north-central Iowa's Webster County apparently died in a murder-suicide, sheriff's officials said.

Sheriff’s deputies sent to a rural home near Vincent on Saturday for a welfare check found 67-year-old Karen Will and 69-year-old Allen Will dead inside the home, the Fort Dodge Messenger reported.

Investigators said it appeared Karen will had been shot before Allen Will died of a self-inflicted gunshot wound. Both bodies were sent to the Iowa State Medical Examiner for autopsies.

