Sheriff's office: 1 person found dead in Iowa fire
AP

Police Lights

 DREW NASH, TIMES-NEWS PHOTO ILLUSTRATION

MEDIAPOLIS, Iowa (AP) — Emergency responders dispatched to a fire in Iowa found an unidentified deceased person inside the structure, authorities said Tuesday.

The Mediapolis Fire Department and the Des Moines County Sheriff's Office found the structure fully engulfed in fire arrived at the scene shortly after 5 p.m. Sunday, the sheriff's office said in a news release.

The cause of the fire is undetermined, but is not considered suspicious at this time, the sheriff's office said. The State Fire Marshal’s Office is assisting with the investigation.

An autopsy is also planned.

