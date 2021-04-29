 Skip to main content
Sheriff's officials: 8-year-old killed in Iowa farm accident
AP

SIOUX CITY, Iowa (AP) — An 8-year-old child has died in a farm accident in western Iowa, authorities said.

The accident happened Tuesday on a farm in Woodbury County about 4 miles east of the unincorporated village of Climbing Hill, the Sioux City Journal reported.

The Woodbury County Sheriff’s Office said deputies and medics were called to the property just before 5 p.m. Tuesday. The sheriff’s office declined to release the child’s name or any details about how the death occurred.

