SIBLEY, Iowa -- A rural Sibley man died early Tuesday after the tractor he was driving rolled over on top of him.
Ned DeBoer, 49, was pronounced dead at the scene in the 1400 block of Polk Avenue northeast of Sibley, according to a news release from the Osceola County Sheriff's Office.
Emergency personnel were dispatched to the scene at approximately 2:45 a.m. and found DeBoer trapped underneath the tractor.
DeBoer had been raking hay in the west ditch, the sheriff's news release said, when it appeared that the tractor's left front wheel dropped into a culvert and caused the tractor to roll over.