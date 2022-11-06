 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
AP

Simulator helps Dubuque snow plow drivers prepare for winter

  • Updated
  • 0

DUBUQUE, Iowa (AP) — As City of Dubuque driver Jordan Lamey took the wheel of a virtual truck and shifted into gear Tuesday, the plow at the front lowered and started pushing snow from the road.

Up ahead, a building was on fire, and police were arriving on scene.

Lamey was focused on counting ambulances. As he looked to his left and right, he spotted them in peculiar places, nestled in alleys and sitting in the middle of a field.

As his truck came to the end of the block, it suddenly halted. He looked up at fellow driver Chris Kennedy, who was standing next to him.

“I counted nine,” Lamey said.

Kennedy smiled and said, “I didn’t count that many.”

The Dubuque Telegraph Herald reports that Kennedy, Lamey and several other drivers for the City of Dubuque found themselves in a trailer behind the city’s Municipal Services Center. Inside, they took turns driving in a virtual simulation of a snow removal truck plowing during the winter. Surrounded by TV screens instead of windows, the drivers still needed to carefully make their way through traffic as they attempted to safely clear the computer-generated streets.

People are also reading…

The virtual driving was part of a week of training the city’s drivers are undergoing as they prepare for heavy snowfalls this winter. Dubuque Public Works Director John Klostermann said this is the first time the city has used virtual simulation units to prepare its drivers.

L3Harris Technologies conducted the training at a cost of a little less than $25,000. Each driver participating in the training this week will undergo about two hours of simulated driving.

Along with the virtual training, the city’s drivers also will undergo in-person obstacle course training and attend informational meetings to prepare for winter.

“It’s really good whether or not you are a seasoned snow fighter or you are going to be out for the first time,” Klostermann said. “For our experienced drivers, it’s going to help them avoid any bad habits. If they are new, it’s a good way to get some experience with a truck with a plow on it.”

The city assigns about 30 Public Works Department personnel as snow plow operators for snow and ice control. While the city is capable of operating 30 trucks at one time for snow removal, drivers typically are split up into 12-hour shifts, Klostermann said.

He said the city spends about $1.5 million for snow and ice control operations every year, which covers wages, equipment and supplies. Klostermann said some independently contracted drivers also are hired to clear snow in city parking lots.

“Snow and ice control is a big operation,” he said. “We want to do it in the most efficient way and in the safest way.”

David Lawson, lead senior trainer with L3Harris Technologies, said the main purpose of the virtual training is to remind both new and experienced drivers of the potential dangers of driving a snow plow during severe weather.

Counting ambulances might seem trivial, but requiring drivers to do so during training ensures they are paying attention to their surroundings.

“Your visibility is greatly reduced because of the weather,” Lawson said. “We need to be moving our head and eyes constantly to get the newest information at all times.”

Kennedy has driven snow removal trucks for the city for 19 years. He said the simulated driving reminded him of the importance of remaining attentive.

“Obviously, the truck is totally different, but just seeing the scenery and driving is teaching you how to operate one that is real,” he said. “It’s teaching you to look around, so you don’t hit someone for real.”

For copyright information, check with the distributor of this item, Telegraph Herald.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Sioux City Trump event brings supporters from far and wide

Sioux City Trump event brings supporters from far and wide

SIOUX CITY — Though attendees of Thursday's rally for former President Donald Trump at the Sioux Gateway Airport came from a variety of cities and states, his supporters all had very similar answers when asked whether or not they would back a 2024 run by him.

Powerball prize soars to $1.2B after no winners found Monday

Powerball prize soars to $1.2B after no winners found Monday

There were no big treats from the Halloween night Powerball drawing, as none of the tickets sold matched all six numbers. The lack of a winner means the next drawing Wednesday night will be for a massive $1.2 billion jackpot. The winning numbers drawn Monday were: white balls 13, 19, 36, 39, 59 and the red power ball 13. The increased jackpot will be the 4th-largest in U.S. history. The biggest prize was a $1.586 billion Powerball jackpot won by three ticketholders in 2016. Massive lottery jackpots have become more common in recent years as lottery officials have adjusted game rules and ticket prices to pump up the top prizes.

Could Powerball jackpot top $1.58 billion record?

Could Powerball jackpot top $1.58 billion record?

The fourth-largest lottery jackpot in U.S. history could soar to the largest ever if no one wins the top prize in Wednesday night’s Powerball drawing. The jackpot climbed to $1.2 billion after no one matched all six numbers Monday night to win the jackpot. That makes 38 consecutive draws without a jackpot winner since the last person won the big prize on Aug. 3. The jackpot grows after every drawing without a winner and now is approaching the record of $1.586 billion won by three Powerball players in 2016. The second- and third-largest prizes were hit by players of the Mega Millions lottery game.

USDA says more than $200M will help meat processors expand

USDA says more than $200M will help meat processors expand

The Agriculture Department has announced more than $223 million in grants and loans to help small- and mid-sized meat processing plants expand. It's part of a larger $1 billion effort to boost competition in the highly concentrated industry. The effort is expected to increase cattle and pig slaughter capacity by more than 500,000 head a year. It will also help poultry plants process nearly 34 million more birds while adding more than 1,100 jobs, mostly in rural areas where the plants are located. The Biden administration wants to add meat-processing capacity to give farmers and ranchers more options where they can sell their animals, while hopefully reducing prices for consumers by increasing competition.

Iowa: What to expect on election night

Iowa Republicans are pushing for a “red wave." They're hoping to maintain their control of the governor’s office, the legislature and most of Iowa’s congressional seats. And they're hoping to add to it by taking statewide seats like attorney general and state treasurer from longtime Democratic incumbents. Gov. Kim Reynolds has held a strong lead in polls and in fundraising over her Democratic challenger. But recent polls have given Democrats hope that Mike Franken could unseat longtime Republican Sen. Chuck Grassley. Voters also will be asked to decide on a gun rights constitutional amendment.

Watch Now: Related Video

Dramatic video shows FDNY rescue woman in Manhattan high-rise fire

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News