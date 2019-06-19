SIOUX CENTER, Iowa -- David Krahling was sworn in Tuesday as mayor of Sioux Center after the city council voted unanimously to appoint him to the position.
Krahling fills the seat of Dennis Walstra, who died last month.
"This is a daunting position to step into, even more so knowing the legacy mayor Walstra has built here," Krahling said. "Having had the opportunity to work with him, I will draw on that as well as my own experiences as I seek to lead in a way that serves the citizens well."
Krahling has worked the past 18 years at Interstates, where he focuses on people development. He served on the city council from 2006-15. Krahling moved to Sioux Center in 1984, when he took a position as an agriculture teacher at Sioux Center Schools.