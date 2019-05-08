SIOUX CENTER, Iowa -- The Sioux Center City Council has approved the sale of city land for a new housing development on the city's north side.
The council approved the sale of 7.36 acres Monday to Sioux Center Land Development, which plans a 20-lot addition named Country View North Addition.
"With 20-30 homes being built each year in town, efforts to provide residential properties are ongoing," Sioux Center Economic Development director Dennis Dokter said in a news release. "When people move to our community, we want to have options for them, and we feel this development will offer a good option and complement the other residential developments already in place."
The developer plans to begin earth work and infrastructure construction this spring or summer, and the first lots should be available in the fall. The development group anticipates building a few spec homes each year and making lots available for sale, the news release from the city said.
The addition will include a short north/south street with four lots and a cul-de-sac running east/west with 16 lots. The property has been rezoned from agriculture to single-family residential.
The addition is near the Country View area, in which Sioux Center Land Development has built about 95 homes. The last available house was sold this past year.