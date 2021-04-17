Sioux Center radio station off air after 53 years

The station’s final day will be May 14. The following day, it will return to the air as K-LOVE, a contemporary Christian music station that bought the station’s frequency.

While that leaves the station’s mission intact to a lesser degree, KDCR staff and listeners must move on without a station that was, as was the case with Huisman, a part of their lives.

“Most people have been accepting. There’s certainly a level of disappointment,” Huisman said.

Many Dordt alums who went into radio careers got their start at KDCR. Many others who didn’t get into the business found the station to be a great place to work to help pay their way through school.

“For me, the radio station was a part of Dordt University,” said Aaron Medberry, a senior worship arts major from Rochester, Minnesota, who has worked at the station for two years.

He’s not planning on a career in radio, but the voice work and audio editing and engineering skills he learned at the station will help him in the future, he said. He was disappointed to learn that future students won’t have that same chance.

“I was fully under the impression after graduating that the station would continue operating,” Medberry said.