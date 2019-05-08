SIOUX CENTER, Iowa -- The Sioux Center Community School District moved a step closer to starting construction of a new high school Monday, when the Sioux Center City Council sold nearly 25 acres of land to the district for the planned school.
The 24.85 acres sold to the school district are north of the Sioux County fairgrounds, and a portion of the land will be set aside for community multipurpose green space with parking lot access.
"The city is excited to see the growth of our community in all aspects, which include our local schools. It is great that the city can be a partner in helping facilitate this growth through the sale of some land and shared use of multipurpose green space for the community," city manager Scott Wynja said in a news release from the city.
Sioux Center voters in February approved a $24.9 million bond issue to finance the new high school. Superintendent Gary McEldowney on Monday thanked the city council for its action and said that earth work at the construction site should begin in June. The new high school is expected to open for the 2021-22 school year.
Wynja said the school district and city are drafting an agreement to collaborate on maintenance of the parking lot and road near the green space and for care of the space, which will be serve as playing fields and activity space for youth and adult recreation programs.
In the current school year, Sioux Center has 393 students in grades 9-12, 401 middle school students in grades 5-8 and 572 elementary students in transitional kindergarten through fourth grade. The district is growing by about 50 students annually. McEldowney told the Journal earlier this year that if growth continues at the current rate, Sioux Center's total enrollment will rise from 1,300 students to 1,800 students in 10 years.
The total cost of the new high school is estimated at $39.6 million. The district will cover 37 percent or $14.7 million, with other revenues, with the bond proceeds picking up the other 63 percent.