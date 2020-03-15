Sioux City, Heelan, other K-12 schools to close after Iowa governor recommends it over COVID-19

The Capitol building will be open at 11 a.m. Monday, officials said, with entrances open on the south and west sides. Before entering the Statehouse, staff members and the public will be required to undergo a health screening administered by the state Health Department that included filling out a health questionnaire and a temperature reading.

All scheduled events, tours and receptions at the Capitol are canceled until further notice.

Members of the public over the age of 60 or with underlying health conditions such as heart disease, diabetes and lung disease were encouraged to avoid the Capitol.

Republicans, who hold majorities of 32-18 in the Senate and 53-47 in the House, were preparing for this week’s second funnel deadline — a self-imposed hurdle for bills to clear one chamber and a committee of the other chamber to remain eligible for consideration.

Lawmakers still have to formulate a nearly $8 billion state budget for fiscal 2021, which begins July 1. Majority Republicans also were expected to approve a tax relief package and complete action on their remaining priorities before adjourning their election-year session.