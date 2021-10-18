Sioux City man convicted or running over man on motorcycle

SIOUX CITY, Iowa (AP) — A Sioux City man who ran over a man on a motorcycle on Interstate 29 last year has been convicted of two counts of attempted murder.

Prosecutors said Jayme Powell, 40, was arrested Dec. 27 after he ran over Richard Polack on southbound Interstate 29 near Whiting, Iowa. The two men had been in a fight earlier in Sioux City, authorities said. Polack was hospitalized but survived.

Powell was also convicted of shooting at another car on the interstate before he ran over Polack. The woman driving the car was not injured.

Authorities said after his truck became immobilized on top of Polack's motorcycle, Powell fled and stole two pickup trucks before being arrested in Sioux City.

Powell was convicted Friday of two counts each of attempted murder, intimidation with a dangerous weapon and operating a motor vehicle without owner’s consent and one count of felon in possession of a firearm, The Sioux City Journal reported.

Sentencing was scheduled for Dec. 3.

