Sioux City man gets 55 years for fatal New Year's shooting

SIOUX CITY, Iowa (AP) — A Sioux City man has been sentenced to 55 years in prison for the shooting death of a woman at a New Year’s Eve party.

Christopher Morales, 20, was sentenced Wednesday in Woodbury County District Court for the death of 18-year-old Mia Kritis, the Sioux City Journal reported. Morales pleaded guilty last month to second-degree murder and three counts of reckless use of a firearm in the case after being originally charged with first-degree murder and more serious counts that could have seen him serving life in prison.

Police have said Kritis was killed and three others injured when Morales and others fired into the house where the party was being held. Morales’ 18-year-old brother, Carlos Morales, faces trial on Aug. 24 for first-degree murder and other counts in the case.

Anthony Bauer, 18, of Sioux City, also pleaded guilty last month to second-degree murder and three counts of reckless use of a firearm in the shooting and will be sentenced July 30.

Liliana Gutierrez, 20, of Sioux City, who is accused of driving the three to and from the house, has pleaded not guilty of intimidation with a dangerous weapon and three counts of reckless use of a firearm. Her trial is scheduled for Aug. 17.

