Sioux City man pleads guilty to Capitol insurrection charge

A Sioux City man who promised to behead President Joe Biden and predicted “blood in the streets” has pleaded guilty to a single charge and faces up to six months in prison for his involvement in the Jan. 6, 2021, insurrection at the U.S. Capitol

DES MOINES, Iowa (AP) — A Sioux City man who promised to behead President Joe Biden and predicted “blood in the streets” has pleaded guilty to a single charge and faces up to six months in prison for his involvement in the Jan. 6, 2021, insurrection at the U.S. Capitol.

Kenneth Rader, 54, entered the guilty plea Tuesday to a federal judge in Washington by video conference. Rader was allowed to remain free on bond.

Rader initially pleaded not guilty to four counts. In an agreement with federal prosecutors, he pleaded guilty to demonstrating in the Capitol and prosecutors agreed to drop three charges, including disorderly conduct in a restricted building.

He was arrested Jan. 20 in Sioux City after the FBI received a tip from a relative that Rader was involved in the Capitol insurrection. The tipster referred to Rader as “my radicalized family member.”

Rader admitted in court documents that he drove to Washington from Iowa to protest Congress’ certification of Biden's win.

In social media postings, he wrote about a pending civil war, that he had joined a militia and that those who went along with a Biden presidency were complicit in treason.

In late 2020, he wrote that the certification and inauguration of Biden would “spill blood in the streets” and that “there will be no peaceful transfer of power.” He made further statements that Biden would never be president and that “I’ll behead him like ISIS.”

Rader climbed scaffolding outside the Capitol and entered the building, remaining inside for three minutes after gathering glass shards from a broken window and plaster from the walls as souvenirs. Photos show him wearing a hooded sweatshirt with “Trump 2020” on the front.

Rader faces up to six months in prison, probation of up to five years and a fine of up to $5,000. He will be sentenced Sept. 9.

